Logo for FT Big Read podcast

An audio version of the best of the Financial Times's Big Reads — in-depth reporting from FT correspondents around the world. Listen to longform stories that explore and explain key themes in world news, science and business. Produced by Molly Mintz.

Print this page

Theresa May’s moment of truth is coming. In the two years since the Brexit vote, the British cabinet is still negotiating with itself and the EU. With the impending release of a white paper and an important cabinet summit at Chequers, the prime minister is edging towards an agreement that looks like a single market for goods but not services, says FT Political editor George Parker. Is this political madness, or is the UK’s economic future close to being resolved? FT podcasts feedback: Please tell us what you like and don’t like about our shows at ft.com/podcastfeedback and enter our prize draw

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.