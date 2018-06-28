Theresa May’s moment of truth is coming. In the two years since the Brexit vote, the British cabinet is still negotiating with itself and the EU. With the impending release of a white paper and an important cabinet summit at Chequers, the prime minister is edging towards an agreement that looks like a single market for goods but not services, says FT Political editor George Parker. Is this political madness, or is the UK’s economic future close to being resolved? FT podcasts feedback: Please tell us what you like and don’t like about our shows at ft.com/podcastfeedback and enter our prize draw