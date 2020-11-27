FT Series Festive Food & Drink All we want this Christmas is . . . a blowout celebration with beetroot-cured salmon and truffle-infused vodka, roast duck, the best champagne, a proper bowl of nuts and Santa All I want for Christmas . . . London’s finest chefs, mixologists and restaurateurs on the ingredients that make their celebrations magical1 hour ago Why nuts are the perfect party guestThey’re natural, healthy and the Romans used them to treat baldness. Henry Mance cracks into the nut bowl1 hour ago Jancis Robinson’s guide to the best festive bubbles‘If you can’t make a pop with a cork at this time of year, when can you?’ It’s a wrap: the FT Magazine’s Christmas gift guideFrom single malts to seaweed soap, inspired presents for people who like to eat, rest and play1 hour ago Ravinder Bhogal’s Christmas recipes with a modern British twistFrom ham with jerk seasoning to a Middle Eastern‑inspired cured salmon, try these seasonal dishes Angela Hartnett: ‘Food waste is criminal. You’re throwing money in the bin’Q&A with the chef on kitchen disasters, struggling to perfect pastry and why she’s no fan of coriander1 hour ago