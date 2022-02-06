Business class: Amazon and Nike evaluate separate bids to buy Peloton
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Newsletter news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Business growth
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Amazon and Nike evaluate separate bids to buy Peloton
“Its market value collapsed from nearly $50bn 12 months ago to less than $8bn this week.” Calculate the percentage change in Peloton’s market value
Explain one reason why Peloton is considering cuttings its workforce. Use a demand and supply diagram to support your answer.
Assess the risk to Nike should it be successful in acquiring Peloton
Assess two reasons why acquiring Peloton would be beneficial to Amazon
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
Get alerts on Newsletter when a new story is published