This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Business growth

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Amazon and Nike evaluate separate bids to buy Peloton

  • “Its market value collapsed from nearly $50bn 12 months ago to less than $8bn this week.” Calculate the percentage change in Peloton’s market value 

  • Explain one reason why Peloton is considering cuttings its workforce. Use a demand and supply diagram to support your answer.

  • Assess the risk to Nike should it be successful in acquiring Peloton 

  • Assess two reasons why acquiring Peloton would be beneficial to Amazon

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

