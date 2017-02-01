UK teeters towards Brexit starting line, Australian PM has ‘worst phone call’ with Trump and the long arm of Myanmar’s military

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Theresa May was handed the starting gun on taking Britain out of the European Union. But that does not mean it gets any easier, the real debate begins now, writes the FT’s Sebastian Payne. Even as Mrs May celebrated her victory on winning the Article 50 vote, senior members of her own party said negotiations with remaining EU members were likely to descend into “name-calling” and “a mercantilist fist fight”. Sir Ivan Rogers, speaking in public for the first time since quitting his Brussels post last month, had a stark warning for MPs.

Some, like Boris Johnson, revelled in the victory, declaring “history had been made”, while others, such as Jeremy Corbyn, must now take stock after a serious rebellion, with 20 per cent of his parliamentary party defying the whip. But all eyes will remain on Mrs May on Thursday, with her “white paper” detailing her plan for leaving the EU due to be published. (FT, Telegraph, Guardian, CNN)

In the news

Fed holds fire The Federal Reserve signalled it remains on course for further increases in short-term interest rates this year as inflation heads back towards target, even as it avoided giving strong indications on the timing of the next move. Strong corporate earnings of Apple and Facebook boosted US stocks on Wednesday after several days of declines. (FT)

Australia ‘the worst call by far’ It was supposed to be a congenial phone conversation with one of America’s staunchest allies. Instead, Donald Trump told Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull that he had spoken with four other leaders including Vladimir Putin that day and this one was his least favourite. Then the conversation got worse, and a subsequent tweet by the US president escalated confusion over whether a refugee agreement would be honoured. (WaPo, The Australian)

Fillon calls for support François Fillon’s presidential bid has been thrown into doubt after new claims that he used taxpayers’ money to give his wife and children roles as his aides in which they allegedly did little proper work. The prospect of the centre-right candidate dropping his bid would plunge one of the country’s largest political forces into turmoil just three months before a hotly contested election. Here is a guide to the contenders. (FT)

No White House role for Scaramucci The investment firm founder and a Republican donor will not be taking a senior job as a liaison to the business community as previously announced. At issue is Anthony Scaramucci’s sale of his company, SkyBridge Capital, to a division of HNA Group, a politically connected Chinese conglomerate that would become the company’s majority owner. (NYT)

Investors hit ‘like’ on Facebook The world’s largest social network reported soaring revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter despite investors concerns sales will slow. The company estimates that between its messenger apps, Instagram and the Facebook network, it reaches more than 2bn individuals users, more than one quarter of the world’s population. Oh, and it’s hiring. (FT)

Romanian protests grow The capital, Bucharest, has seen one of its largest anti-government protests, with a crowd of at least 150,000 reported outside government offices on Wednesday night. The rallies, also held in other towns and cities, is in response to a decree that was passed that could free dozens of officials jailed for corruption. (BBC)

US military probes Yemen raid Officials are looking into whether more civilians were killed in a raid on al Qaeda in Yemen on the weekend, in the first operation authorised by US President Donald Trump as commander-in-chief. Mr Trump reportedly approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations. (Reuters)

It’s a big day for

US-Asia relations James Mattis, the new secretary of defence, is the first major Trump adviser to venture abroad, visiting Japan and South Korea — he has a delicate task ahead of him. (Politico)

The Bank of England The central bank issues its interest rate decision and is expected to raise its 2017 growth forecast for the second time in three months. (Reuters)

Food for thought

China’s chilling message for the wealthy The seizure of Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua — one of the country’s most politically connected and wealthy men — from the Hong Kong Four Seasons has shaken the city to its core. “Most Chinese billionaires are like geese — they get fat on their political connections and close ties to party leaders, but at some point the emperor decides he wants to eat foie gras.” (FT)

What CEOs think of Trump These are emotional days in the US c-suite. Here is an FT interactive on what chief executives from Jeff Bezos to Howard Schultz have said. (FT)

Japan’s robot chefs A Japanese amusement park has taken a leap of faith by creating a restaurant with more robots than human workers. They are part of a government-funded project to examine which kitchen and food processes should be automated and which left to humans as Japan bets on robotic innovation to revive the country’s struggling services industry in time for the 2020 Olympics. (FT)

Most equities can’t beat T-bills Call it the lesson of the century. A new study finds that over the course of their lifetimes, most US stocks fail to beat even Treasury bills. (Bloomberg)

The long arm of Myanmar’s military Lifting economic sanctions on the country was seen as a boon for American companies seeking to tap a big market where many had feared to tread. But the move also had a darker side: it freed up the sprawling commercial interests of a military that ruled for almost 50 years and there is reputational risk for foreign investors and the Aung San Suu Kyi administration. (FT)

Forget Atlantis Scientists have uncovered evidence of an ancient “lost continent” beneath the Indian Ocean. Geologists call the continent — which probably sank beneath the sea 84m years ago — “Mauritia” and it formed part of what is today Madagascar and India. (USAToday)

Video of the day

SAP weights heavily on European indexes The FT’s Jonathan Eley discusses the large weight of SAP in European technology indexes.