Disney shares fall as the company misses earnings estimates in its most recent quarter, Facebook sues two app developers for advertising fraud and Match Group raises earnings guidance for 2019 after a strong boost to Tinder subscribers in the second quarter. Plus, the FT’s US economics editor, Brendan Greely, explains why the Trump administration has few tools to weaken the dollar.

