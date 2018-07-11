How much do you need to know about UK broadcasting to judge 21st Century Fox’s improved £14-a-share offer for Sky plc? And its chances of seeing off Comcast’s £12.50 proposal, enabling Fox to acquire the 61 per cent of Sky that it does not already own, sell Sky News to Disney to assuage competition concerns, and then sell most of its entertainment assets to Disney in a separate deal?

Arguably, none of the above if you are simply a Sky shareholder — other than the fact that £14 from Fox is more than Comcast’s £12.50, and a lot more than Fox’s original £10.75.

Following reports in the Financial Times yesterday that Fox was ready to boost its offer for Sky to fend off Comcast’s counter proposal, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled business said it had agreed to pay £14 per share to acquire Sky, a significant premium to the £10.75 per share offer it made in December 2016.

This new, improved offer has been recommended by the independent committee of Sky board members evaluating the transaction — who probably did not need to get their spreadsheets out to conclude that the Fox offer “represents a substantial increase in value relative to the Comcast offer”. Indeed it does.

But they may have needed the Excel to work out that £14 per Sky share is also . . .

a premium of approximately 82.1 per cent to the closing price of £7.69 per Sky Share on 6 December 2016, the day before the initial Fox proposal for Sky;

an increase of approximately 30.2 per cent to the original Fox offer price;

an increase of approximately 12.0 per cent. to the Comcast offer price;

a multiple of approximately 14.1 times Sky adjusted earnings in calendar 2017;

a price/earnings multiple of 21.7 times adjusted Sky earnings per share in calendar 2017;

a 10-year total shareholder return, since 1 July 2008, of 306 per cent. versus the FTSE 100 total shareholder return over the same period of +98 per cent.

All they really need to know now is what Comcast will do next . . .

How much do you need to know about food retail to chair Britain’s second largest food retailer? And one that is doing a deal to become Britain’s largest food retailer? Arguably, nothing specifically — if you already know all about commercial property, retail payment systems, banking, advising high-street companies and steering a FTSE 100 company through a period of intense scrutiny.

And that is why Martin Scicluna — the outgoing chairman of Great Portland Estates, former senior independent director at Worldpay, non-executive director at Lloyds Banking Group, Deloitte partner working with Dixons, WH Smith, and Alliance Unichem, and current chairman of once-troubled insurer RSA — is arguably a good choice to chair J Sainsbury as it attempts a £15bn merger with Asda.

This morning, Sainsbury announced that Mr Scicluna will join the board as chairman-designate and non-executive director from November 1, and work closely with incumbent David Tyler for a handover period. He will then take over at the start of the new financial year, sometime around March 2019, when Mr Tyler steps down.

Sainsbury had said in April that it was beginning a search for a new chairman, as Mr Tyler was approaching the maximum nine years' service recommended under the UK corporate governance code. In that time, he oversaw the year-long talks that led to the Asda merger proposal and the successful takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail Group.

Dame Susan Rice, the senior independent director, who led the search, said:

David has been an outstanding steward of Sainsbury' s during his time as chairman, providing invaluable strategic counsel and guidance, including on the acquisition of Home Retail Group and the proposed combination of Sainsbury' s and Asda. We are grateful for his substantive and important ongoing contribution. Martin brings a breadth of experience and leadership and we look forward to welcoming him to the Sainsbury' s Board at this pivotal time for the business.

Much of that time will involve in steering the deal with Walmart’s Asda supermarket chain, to create Britain’s biggest food retailer.

Reports on Sky News last night suggested that Mr Scicluna will be regarded as “a safe pair of hands” by City institutions, having helped steer RSA through a difficult period after he took over. He will need to be, given the level of scrutiny and concern expressed over the Sainsbury Asda tie-up. Executives have said there are no plans to close stores or cut jobs under the deal — but it is expected to deliver operational savings of £500m.

As a result, it has already attracted the attention of MPs on the parliamentary business committee who have called on competition regulators to scrutinise its effects on consumers and pricing,

And, finally, how much do you need to know about reports that fashion group Burberry will “adopt the trendy drop model at retail, starting with a limited-edition capsule collection tied to Riccardo Tisci’s runway debut . . . Many of Tisci’s peers have already shifted towards the monthly drop schedule — what was once called a “delivery” — including, most recently, Alexander Wang, who decided to shake things up by abandoning the traditional New York Fashion Week calendar altogether in order to better realign his deliveries…”?

Arguably nothing, other then the fact same-store sales were up 3 per cent as customers responded positively to its “more complete wardrobe offer”, ie trenchcoats and things to wear under them.

Today’s Lombard column focuses on Tesco and succession planning:

Corporate succession planning could not be more different to the parliamentary variety. Those in line for the top-floor corner office must be experienced, on top of their brief and well-liked. The best boards ensure there are numerous candidates to choose from. Seemingly only the latter matters when pinpointing those in line for “higher office”. This might explain why the UK government was able to replace its foreign and Brexit secretaries with such ease, but why the process has become more difficult for Tesco, TP ICAP, Premier Foods and Mears, the social housing business.

Read the rest of today’s Lombard column here.

FT Opening Quote, with commentary by Matthew Vincent, is your early Square Mile briefing. You can receive it by email at 8am every morning by signing up here.