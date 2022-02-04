Economics class: Can the UK avoid a wage-price spiral?
Specification:
Inflation, Wage Price Spiral, Monetary Policy
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Can the UK avoid a wage-price spiral?
Define the term inflation
Explain the term wage price spiral
Evaluate the impact of rising interest rates on the economy to control inflation
John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls
