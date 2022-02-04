This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Inflation, Wage Price Spiral, Monetary Policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Can the UK avoid a wage-price spiral?

Define the term inflation

Explain the term wage price spiral

Evaluate the impact of rising interest rates on the economy to control inflation

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls