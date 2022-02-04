Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Inflation, Wage Price Spiral, Monetary Policy 

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Can the UK avoid a wage-price spiral?

  • Define the term inflation

  • Explain the term wage price spiral

  • Evaluate the impact of rising interest rates on the economy to control inflation

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls

