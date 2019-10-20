Print this page

An experiment in urban planning backed by the UK’s health service has shown how even small changes can have a big impact on the health of communities. Darren Dodd discusses what’s been learnt so far with some of the project’s backers.

Contributors: Darren Dodd, editor of FT Health, Emily Hough, strategy director for NHS England,

Christian Norris, of PA Consulting and Ellen Halstead of Peabody Housing Association> Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast