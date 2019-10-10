Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US senators will propose sanctions on Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an offensive in north-east Syria, EU leaders issue an ultimatum to UK prime minister Boris Johnson ahead of crucial Brexit talks with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar and leaked documents show the European Central Bank decided to restart its bond-buying programme last month over the objections of its own officials. Plus, the FT’s Kadhim Shubber explains what options are still on the table for US Congressional Democrats after the White House said it would not cooperate in an impeachment inquiry.

