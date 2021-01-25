After Russia arrests of thousands of protesters, EU leaders are set to meet on Monday

The US has signalled a more confrontational stance toward Russia after Moscow cracked down on protesters over the weekend. In Congress, Democrats have said they want a deal on President Biden’s $1.9tn stimulus plan before taking up Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. The WHO warns richer countries that they face a hit to their own recoveries if they fail to help the developing world roll out vaccines, and the technology for self-driving cars continues to be a grind.





US demands release of Navalny after Russia cracks down on protesters

US demands release of Navalny after Russia cracks down on protesters





What effect will Biden Stimulus have on Fed policy

What effect will Biden Stimulus have on Fed policy





Vaccine delays in poorer nations threaten advanced economies

Vaccine delays in poorer nations threaten advanced economies





Rolling out driverless cars is “extraordinary grind,” says Waymo boss

Rolling out driverless cars is "extraordinary grind," says Waymo boss

