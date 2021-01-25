After Russia arrests of thousands of protesters, EU leaders are set to meet on Monday
The US has signalled a more confrontational stance toward Russia after Moscow cracked down on protesters over the weekend. In Congress, Democrats have said they want a deal on President Biden’s $1.9tn stimulus plan before taking up Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. The WHO warns richer countries that they face a hit to their own recoveries if they fail to help the developing world roll out vaccines, and the technology for self-driving cars continues to be a grind.
US demands release of Navalny after Russia cracks down on protesters
https://www.ft.com/content/3bacc3d7-b1ea-41ef-a949-0f60db7b8243
What effect will Biden Stimulus have on Fed policy
https://www.ft.com/content/e54712dd-bb35-43e4-8533-f1ae28fec054
Vaccine delays in poorer nations threaten advanced economies
https://www.ft.com/content/53c668bc-1066-4d8c-8c8d-5d29ba34a06e
Rolling out driverless cars is “extraordinary grind,” says Waymo boss
https://www.ft.com/content/6b1b11ea-b50b-4dd5-802d-475c9731e89a
