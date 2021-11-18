Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

US President Joe Biden has called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether the country’s biggest oil companies are engaged in “potentially illegal conduct”, the euro fell to its lowest level in 16 months this week as currency markets bet on divergence between the ECB and other major central banks. Plus, the market capitalisation of electric vehicle upstart Rivian has surpassed that of VW and FT global motor industry correspondent Peter Campbell explains why investors are piling into EV shares.

Joe Biden demands probe of ‘potentially illegal conduct’ in oil sector - with Lauren Fedor

Euro hit by bets ECB monetary policy will diverge from major peers

EV maker Rivian eclipses Volkswagen in value while Lucid overtakes Ford - with Peter Campbell

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena - with Sara Germano

