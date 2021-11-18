We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Biden probes top oil companies over ‘potentially illegal conduct’ leading to higher gas prices
https://www.ft.com/content/eb7eaf32-597e-403a-bb3c-71290113ad92
US President Joe Biden has called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether the country’s biggest oil companies are engaged in “potentially illegal conduct”, the euro fell to its lowest level in 16 months this week as currency markets bet on divergence between the ECB and other major central banks. Plus, the market capitalisation of electric vehicle upstart Rivian has surpassed that of VW and FT global motor industry correspondent Peter Campbell explains why investors are piling into EV shares.
Joe Biden demands probe of ‘potentially illegal conduct’ in oil sector - with Lauren Fedor
https://www.ft.com/content/66df689f-8a8e-4adb-a57a-664142c8be46
Euro hit by bets ECB monetary policy will diverge from major peers
https://www.ft.com/content/f09a8ba8-c196-46d0-8fe7-15d6ae64364f
EV maker Rivian eclipses Volkswagen in value while Lucid overtakes Ford - with Peter Campbell
https://www.ft.com/content/a0575122-404d-4d11-b54b-f1af77733a4e
Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena - with Sara Germano
https://www.ft.com/content/0e4af0d3-0ae9-48c5-8aee-9a1a9a5721a4
