Boris Johnson endured some of the most difficult days of the campaign to date, as he struggled to deal with an NHS crisis in Leeds. Will it knock him off course? Plus, we discuss Jonathan Ashworth's leaked comments, why the Liberal Democrats are miserable and how the Conservative campaign is going in target seats in the north of England. Presented by George Parker with Sebastian Payne and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar.

