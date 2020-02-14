Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US attorney-general William Barr publicly rebuked Donald Trump, saying the president’s tweets about ongoing criminal cases had made it “impossible” to do his job, while the US Senate voted to limit Mr Trump’s military authority in Iran. Plus, US prosecutors accuse Huawei of stealing technology from several American companies and Amazon wins its request to temporarily block a $10bn US defence contract awarded to Microsoft. Plus, Sajid Javid abruptly quit as UK chancellor on Thursday after a brutal power struggle with prime minister Boris Johnson. The FT’s Robert Shrimsley explains what happened.

