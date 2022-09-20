Two Turkish banks have halted the use of Russia's payment system, two global energy agencies estimate it would cost $1tn to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change, and pension funds in Europe and Australia pressured asset manager Federated Hermes to stop sponsoring a group of US officials who oppose action on climate change. Plus, Swamp Notes columnists Ed Luce and Rana Foroohar discuss what’s behind the US Democratic party’s rebound heading towards midterm elections.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Turkish banks suspend Russian Mir cards amid US sanctions pressure

Investment of $1tn a year needed for 2030 climate goals, report finds

Under-fire US fund manager pulls controversial sponsorship of climate sceptics

Joe Biden comes out swinging as Democrats sense midterms momentum shift

Biden’s Lazarus-like opportunity

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.