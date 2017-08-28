Global financial crisis

US home ownership fall hits young and minorities hardest 

Financial crisis has left fewer Americans on property ladder since 1960s

by: Lauren Leatherby

Home ownership in the US peaked just before the financial crisis. The combination of readily-available mortgages and the notion that house prices would only go up meant that more Americans than ever bought a home of their own — including many, ultimately, who could not afford it.

A decade later, the home ownership rate — defined as the share of US homes owned by their occupants — hit lows not seen since 1964. Younger and minority populations have been disproportionately affected by the economic repercussions of the crash and the tighter regulations surrounding the mortgage industry.

For those who entered their prime homebuying years after the crisis, is buying a home still a viable part of the American dream? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

