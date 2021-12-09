The Big Four accounting firms have recorded their strongest financial performance since the collapse of Enron, and Apple is tolerating a loose interpretation of its new privacy rules allowing app developers to collect data from its 1bn iPhone users for targeted advertising. Plus, the FT’s Beijing Bureau chief, Tom Mitchell, explains how the Chinese government might orchestrate the slow-motion collapse of indebted property developer Evergrande.

Big Four post strongest performance since Enron as advisory business booms - with Michael O’Dwyer

https://www.ft.com/content/95a0c80b-1262-42c3-ac5b-bb693e06d3c4

Apple reaches quiet truce over iPhone privacy changes - with Patrick McGee

https://www.ft.com/content/69396795-f6e1-4624-95d8-121e4e5d7839

Beijing seeks to orchestrate slow-motion collapse for Evergrande - with Thomas Hale

https://www.ft.com/content/21acda99-ee35-4f6d-8cfa-017d55e1bb10

