2016 in review: the big events, your top picks, reviews and people

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Remember 2016?

Try our bumper FirstFT news of the year quiz. Who was the first US Republican presidential candidate to drop out of the race?

And win a year's supply of champagne with the FT Weekend's quiz. When was chirality added to the Oxford English Dictionary?

The year in a word: from Burkini to Unicorpse.

The big events

Terror Berlin attack suspect shot dead by police near Milan. Libyan passenger plane hijacked and diverted to Malta. “We Muslims must end our silence on Islamist terror.” Why extremists use violence and join terror groups. Promoting a sense of belonging and Scandinavian models for reversing radicalisation. How Much Really Changed About Terrorism on 9/11? (FT, Conversation, Guardian, Atlantic)

Brexit How David Cameron lost his battle for Britain. Our readers' views: We are the 48 and we want our country back. How I learnt the difference between cake and pie. Locking out the millennials. Can an Article 50 notification be revoked? Historic misunderstanding underlies UK-EU relationship. John Lanchester on Brexit Blues and how the vote happened. (FT, LRB)

Obama and Trump Michael Moore predicted the outcome. A people's history of Trump's business busts. Ta-Nehisi Coates on the making of, legacy of and backlash against Obama. Obama grapples with a Trump presidency in discussion with David Remnick. The Economist on his legacy: “His presidency demonstrated the erosion of that office’s power, and maybe of the power of America itself.” Masha Gessen on surviving autocracy. (FT, New Yorker, Economist, NYRB)

Post truth The Macedonian town of Veles is a centre for fake news, producing hoax articles attracting millions of clicks and shares. The fake news was bolstered by the role of social media, which many argue is enabling prejudice to slip back into the mainstream. Timothy Garton Ash on tackling the threat. Why is Mail Online going after the fact checkers? (FT, Guardian)

Syria Harrowing footage and accounts of the battle for Aleppo dominated much of 2016. The US was widely blamed for failing to stop the violence, while the competing interests in the country turned a pro-democracy uprising into an ever more brutal proxy war. Despite the carnage, President Bashar al-Assad maintains he has no regrets about the conflict. (WaPo, Foreign Policy, FT, NYT)

Your top picks of 2016

Lucy Kellaway: I’m leaving and I want you to join me.

David Tang: Are these the world’s worst cities?

Martin Wolf: Arguments for Brexit do not add up.

Key findings: The Panama Papers by the numbers. (ICIJ)

Alain de Botton: Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person. (NYT)

Harvard researchers discovered the one thing everyone needs for happier, healthier lives. (WaPo)

The secret to getting paid what you deserve. (BBC)

Step by Step: How Elon Musk Built His Empire. (Visual Capitalist)

Buzzfeed: Here’s Where Donald Trump Gets His News.



Reviews

The big events that shook financial markets in 2016.

John Authers’ Hindsight Capital: The trades a clairvoyant would have made in 2016.

Neil Collins: Dull company bets on ‘unsafe havens’ won the day.

Things We Learned in 2016. (NYT)

The 12 key science moments of 2016. (Observer)

The rich lives of the river workers beneath London’s skyscrapers.

The year in pictures. (NYT)

Jealousy list: Businessweek's 40 stories it wished it had published.

A Tumultuous Year Explained in Graphics. (Bloomberg)

People

FT person of the year: Donald Trump.

Disappearances: David Bowie. Fidel Castro. Leonard Cohen. The rooms they left behind. (Rolling Stone, Miami Herald, New Yorker, New York Times)

Christmas reading

The best books of 2016: FT writers and guests select their must-read titles.

Sebastian Mallaby's "The Man Who Knew" on Alan Greenspan won the FT & McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award. Here is the full shortlist with extracts. Classic business books that deserve another read.

The best thing I read all year: Business school professors share the books and articles that changed their outlook.

Books essay: Gifts and God: should we feel guilty about seasonal excess?

And finally

From childbirth to cyber attacks: best of FT special reports 2016.

Advice on slow eating. (NYT)

Consider support for innovative healthcare projects.

Don't forget to support the FT's Seasonal Appeal with MSF.

Watch out for our special 2017 preview at the end of next week.

Season's greetings from the FirstFT team.