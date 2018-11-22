Accessibility help
Skip to navigation
Skip to content
Skip to footer
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Financial Times
myFT
Search the
FT
Search
Close
Home
World
Sections
World Home
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
Most Read
UK student sentenced to life in prison in UAE for spying
Dolce & Gabbana hit by racism accusation over China ad campaign
China’s ‘sharp power’ play in Taiwan
Five key questions in arrest of Carlos Ghosn
Theresa May seeks to resolve last blocks on Brexit deal
US
Sections
US Home
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Sections
Companies Home
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Most Read
Carlos Ghosn was planning Nissan-Renault merger before arrest
Dolce & Gabbana hit by racism accusation over China ad campaign
Five key questions in arrest of Carlos Ghosn
Hedge funds reap windfalls from market rout
Peanut allergy treatment raises concerns over the potential cost
Tech
Markets
Sections
Markets Home
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Most Read
Investors struggle to deal with ‘Land of Oz’ markets
Hedge funds reap windfalls from market rout
Global markets retreat as tech rout spreads
Europe’s 100 digital champions
Options trading firm blows up amid natural gas volatility
Opinion
Sections
Opinion Home
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Obituaries
Letters
Most Read
Peanut allergy treatment raises concerns over the potential cost
Should British business accept Theresa May’s Brexit deal?
Donald Trump stands by his Saudi man
Theresa May’s Brexit approach has left civil servants exposed
ABB chief Ulrich Spiesshofer under pressure to reinvent group
Work & Careers
Sections
Work & Careers Home
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Most Read
Bet365’s Denise Coates paid £220m in 2017
Europe’s 100 digital champions
Frequent flyer: how to stay safe on a business trip
Japan wakes up to sleep shortage problems
Surgeon aims to inject fresh thinking on tech to NHS
Life & Arts
Sections
Life & Arts Home
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Most Read
Frequent flyer: how to stay safe on a business trip
Is there a way to keep our London home in the family?
Trans Kids: It’s Time to Talk, Channel 4 — a step in the right direction
FT readers: what is your favourite book of 2018?
Kate Swann to step down as SSP chief executive
How to Spend It
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Home
World
US
Companies
Tech
Markets
Opinion
Work & Careers
Life & Arts
How to Spend It
Financial Times
Sign In
Subscribe
Search the
FT
Search
Close
To read:
Financial Times
Goldman Sach’s Lloyd Blankfein met 1MDB’s Jho Low in 2012
New to the Financial Times?
Enjoy 7 days of free access with a Guest Pass
Close
Financial Times
International Edition
Search the
FT
Search
Switch to UK Edition
Top sections
Home
World
Show more World links
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
US
Show more US links
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Show more Companies links
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Tech
Markets
Show more Markets links
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Opinion
Show more Opinion links
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Obituaries
Letters
Work & Careers
Show more Work & Careers links
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Life & Arts
Show more Life & Arts links
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Personal Finance
Show more Personal Finance links
Property & Mortgages
Investments
Pensions
Tax
Banking & Savings
Advice & Comment
Science
Special Reports
FT recommends
Lex
Alphaville
EM Squared
Lunch with the FT
FT Confidential Research
Video
Podcasts
Graphicsᴮᴱᵀᴬ
News feed
Newsletters
myFT
Portfolio
Today's Newspaper (ePaper)
Crossword
Our Apps
Help Centre
Subscribe
Sign In