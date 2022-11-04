All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which Liberal Democrat was the chief secretary of the treasury from 2010 to 2015?

What does the A stand for in the name of the writers AE Housman, AJ Ayer and AL Rowse?

What’s the nickname of Britain’s only city that’s an island?

Peter Sellers and David Frost were the first two husbands of which British actress?

Which TV programme — launched in 1958 — is currently presented by Richie Driss and Mwaksy Mudenda?

In 1996, who formed a long-running writing, broadcasting and business partnership with Trinny Woodall?

Whose bestselling historical novels of the 21st century include The Red Queen, The White Queen, The Other Queen and The Other Boleyn Girl?

Which firework is named after a fourth-century Christian martyr?

Whose British number one singles of the 2010s were “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball”?