This week's Brussels summit ended on a conciliatory note for Theresa May after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for more flexibility on both sides to engineer a breakthrough on Brexit. The FT's Alex Barker and Mehreen Khan report from the Justus Lipsius building, headquarters of the Council of the European Union.

Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Alex Barker, Brussels bureau chief and Mehreen Khan, Brussels correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

