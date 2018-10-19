Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week's Brussels summit ended on a conciliatory note for Theresa May after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for more flexibility on both sides to engineer a breakthrough on Brexit. The FT's Alex Barker and Mehreen Khan report from the Justus Lipsius building, headquarters of the Council of the European Union.

Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Alex Barker, Brussels bureau chief and Mehreen Khan, Brussels correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon