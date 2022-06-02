Russian business hit by tech sanctions
Export controls placed on supply of chips and hardware over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine dent the prospects for Russia's economy, and the US will provide Kyiv with longer-range rocket systems.
Mentioned in this podcast:
‘Everything is gone’: Russian business hit hard by tech sanctions
What is America’s end-game for the war in Ukraine?
US to provide Ukraine with longer-range rocket systems
Price of a UK pint up more than 70% since financial crisis
