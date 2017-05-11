News podcast Add to myFT Kenya pins hopes on infrastructure investment Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save May 15, 2017 News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon. Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta talks to the FT about Africa's business ties with China, upcoming elections and his hopes for the region's economy. Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest in News podcast Iranian business fears return of the populists Thursday, 11 May, 2017 China creates the world's largest chemicals group Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 South Korea's new president pledges dialogue with the north Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 What's behind the Goldman shake-up? Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 Macron wins the French presidency Monday, 8 May, 2017