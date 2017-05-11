News podcast

Kenya pins hopes on infrastructure investment

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta talks to the FT about Africa's business ties with China, upcoming elections and his hopes for the region's economy.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.