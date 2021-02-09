Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed106,228,010
Deaths2,315,994
California reports fewer cases in ‘hopeful sign’
Peter Wells in New York
California on Tuesday reported fewer than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since late November in a “hopeful” sign the state has turned a corner in its handling of the pandemic.
Counties reported an additional 8,251 new infections, the state health department revealed this afternoon, down from 10,414 on Monday.
It was the first time California has reported fewer than 10,000 new cases in a single day since November 23 — just days before Thanksgiving — and was also the smallest number of new cases since November 13.
The most populous US state set a single day record of 53,711 on December 16, which presaged a record surge in hospitalisations and fatalities through the festive season and into 2021.
Over the past week, California has averaged 11,974 new infections a day, which is the first time since November 23 the seven-day average has been below 12,000. The rate was most recently below 10,000 on November 19.
A further 327 fatalities were attributed to coronavirus, up from 208 on Monday and taking the overall death toll — the highest in the US — to 44,477. California has averaged about 450 deaths a day over the past week.
San Francisco to expand jab eligibility
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past an empty restaurant for lease in San Francisco
San Francisco said on Tuesday it would begin vaccinating people who work in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture from February 24.
The move would create another 115,000 people eligible for a jab, adding to the 210,000 healthcare workers and people 65 and older who are already eligible.
City officials acknowledged a lack of vaccines.
“Although vaccine supply remains extremely limited, we are making progress in vaccinating the most medically vulnerable people in our community,” said Dr Grant Colfax, the city’s public health director.
According to the state health department,123,433 total doses have been administered in San Francisco County, which is coterminous with the city, up to Monday — a level of 14,107 doses per 100,000 people.
Pharmacy chain CVS is set to offer vaccinations to eligible Californians at 100 sites across the state starting this week.
UK scientist warns on viral variants
Donato Paolo Mancini in Rome
One of the UK government’s top scientific advisers has warned that early signs the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective at stopping mild and moderate cases of the South African coronavirus variant are a “worrying harbinger” for 2021.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust medical charity and a member of the government’s Sage advisory committee, told the Financial Times that this year was “very unpredictable” as new viral variants less susceptible to current control methods were likely to undermine efforts to contain the virus.
Signs of the reduced efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against the 501.V2 variant in a limited South Africa study have already caused the country to suspend rollout of the jab, pending more data.
Oxford university and AstraZeneca have said their vaccine should still protect against severe cases of the disease and that they are working on a tweaked shot that could be available before the end of the year.
UK aviation industry demands roadmap
Philip Georgiadis in London
The UK aviation industry has called for an urgent plan out of the travel restrictions unveiled by the government as it warned the outlook was darkening for a sector that has endured a year of disruption.
On Tuesday, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, confirmed a scheme under which all arrivals into the country would need to take tests on the second and eighth days after arrival, adding to a host of other restrictions on travel.
The country’s airlines and airports said in a joint statement that the new measures “add a further barrier to viable air travel” and said they should be reviewed on a fortnightly basis.
News you might have missed …
US oil production will continue its coronavirus-driven decline through at least June, according to government forecasts. Output is expected to slide from 11m barrels a day in January to about 10.9m in June, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, down from a pre-pandemic peak of 12.9m.
US president Joe Biden is set to meet business leaders including Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan and Doug McMillon, Walmart chief executive, as he seeks corporate support for his $1.9tn stimulus plan. The gathering in the Oval Office on Tuesday will mark Biden’s first with key company voices since his inauguration.
The most recent wave of Covid-19 is showing signs it might have peaked. Global average daily deaths fell steadily from a high of more than 14,200 on January 29 to 12,691 on February 7, according to a Financial Times analysis. The fall in deaths over the past week is the largest decline since May last year.
Scientists have identified 170 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa — known as 501.V2 — in the UK, including 18 cases not linked to travel, suggesting there is some community transmission. They also found 21 cases of the B117 variant, first identified in Kent and London, with an extra mutation of concern.
Companies news you might have missed …
AstraZeneca’s chief executive has sought to allay fears about the efficacy of its vaccine against new strains of coronavirus after South Africa postponed the rollout of the jab following the results of a clinical trial. Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that he was confident the jab prevented severe disease triggered by the mutated strain.
Nissan and Honda raised their annual profit guidance on Tuesday as the carmakers cut costs to buck a decline in vehicle sales caused by the pandemic-triggered global chip shortage. Nissan trimmed its vehicle sales forecast for the year ending in March by 3.6 per cent, while rival Honda cut its target 2.2 per cent.
Beauty group Coty said weak demand for make-up from consumers stuck at home during the pandemic triggered a bigger-than-expected quarterly sales drop. Revenues at the company behind Max Factor and Rimmel fell 16 per cent from a year ago to $1.42bn in the three months to December 31.
Micro Focus, one of Britain’s largest technology companies, raised a goodwill impairment charge to $2.8bn as it completed the first year of a three-year turnround plan but reinstated its dividend. The IT group on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent decline in full-year sales to $3bn for the year ended October 31.
Get alerts on Coronavirus pandemic when a new story is published