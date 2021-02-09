Peter Wells in New York

California on Tuesday reported fewer than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since late November in a “hopeful” sign the state has turned a corner in its handling of the pandemic.

Counties reported an additional 8,251 new infections, the state health department revealed this afternoon, down from 10,414 on Monday.

It was the first time California has reported fewer than 10,000 new cases in a single day since November 23 — just days before Thanksgiving — and was also the smallest number of new cases since November 13.

The most populous US state set a single day record of 53,711 on December 16, which presaged a record surge in hospitalisations and fatalities through the festive season and into 2021.

Over the past week, California has averaged 11,974 new infections a day, which is the first time since November 23 the seven-day average has been below 12,000. The rate was most recently below 10,000 on November 19.

A further 327 fatalities were attributed to coronavirus, up from 208 on Monday and taking the overall death toll — the highest in the US — to 44,477. California has averaged about 450 deaths a day over the past week.