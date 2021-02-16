The complete guide to eco beauty

From plastic-free packaging to pollution-proof skincare, why not switch to a more sustainable regime?

Packaging, the beauty industry’s new arms race

As consumers become increasingly preoccupied with waste, the companies offering more sustainable solutions should clean up

Creams of the crops: the rise of truly wild beauty products

Foraged ingredients have been fashionable in food for a while. Now they’re a star ingredient in the wellness business too

The Kudos Project: a beauty brand powered by Yoruba philosophy 

LIHA Beauty draws on west-African spirituality and its skincare rituals

The clean beauty boom

A clutch of new, millennial-friendly labels are taking on the big beauty brands. The secret ingredient? Sustainability

So solid crew: the new beauty bar buzz

Liquid formulations for skin and hair are being reimagined as eco-chic bars and sticks

The best plastic-free beauty brands

Creams and balms come in non-toxic and biodegradable packaging

Gucci Westman: the clean beauty queen

The make-up artist behind Jennifer Aniston’s glow has launched her own line. It’s green, but is it any good?

Thrill of the refill: beauty’s more sustainable side

Keep-forever make-up cases are coming into their own

Grime stoppers: the best pollution-proof skincare

How to survive a summer in the city

How I Spend It: author turned apothecary Maggie O’Farrell shares the stories of her home-grown herbal potions

The novelist has found her homemade Shakespearian tinctures a useful remedy for modern life