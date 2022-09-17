Aylin Bayhan and Jessica Beresford

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The modern resurgence of balaclavas, like many of today’s fashion trends, is perhaps thanks to Demna Gvasalia. In his fall 2018 collection for Vetements, the designer sent models down the runway in an array of head coverings, from woollen styles to tightly wrapped floral scarfs. This autumn/winter, the prevalence of balaclavas in designer collections has surely come to a head: there were peaked versions at Givenchy; striped styles at Paul Smith and painterly helmets at Louis Vuitton, to name a few.

Other brands riffed on the idea, with Craig Green adding what looks to be an inflatable neck pillow and Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson making a love heart out of the face hole. Whether interpretive or more classic, a balaclava will see you through the worst of the winter months, and then some.

Y/Project AW22
Y/Project AW22 © Estrop/Getty Images
Craig Green AW22
Craig Green AW22 © Filippo Fior/imaxtree.com
Paul Smith
Marni © Giovanni Giannoni
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana © Monica Feudi
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Gucci
Gucci
Givenchy
Givenchy
Ernest Baker
Ernest Baker
Loewe
Loewe
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article