Pandora shares dim as earnings fall short

Danish jeweller Pandora has disappointed shareholders with weaker than expected profits and sales in the second quarter, but maintained its full-year outlook.

The group’s investors have been on a rollercoaster ride this year with the stock falling by a third from January to May, before rebounding by a quarter then taking another 8 per cent tumble on Tuesday. Analysts say there is an unusually high amount of short-sellers betting against the group.

Pandora’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were DKr1.61bn ($255m) in the second quarter compared with the average analyst forecast of DKr1.74bn. Sales also came in lighter than predicted at DKr4.83bn versus analysts’ expectations of DKr4.9bn, although they increased 12 per cent from a year earlier.

That meant its ebitda margin fell nearly 4 percentage points to 33.4 per cent on higher administrative costs.

Nonetheless, Pandora’s management stuck to its full-year guidance and underlined an improvement in the crucial US market. It is targeting full-year sales of DKr23bn-DKr24bn and an ebitda margin of 38 per cent.

“We are pleased with the results for the second quarter delivering double digit top-line growth and continued healthy profitability,” said Anders Friis, chief executive.

Mr Friis conceded that “the retail environment in the US remains challenging” as mall traffic fell 5 per cent in the quarter. Revenues in the US decreased 2 per cent in dollar terms after a 10 per cent fall in the first quarter. Pandora added that it had identified sites for almost 100 new concept stores in the US to help drive growth in the next five years.

It also said it would pay €110m to take over the company that owns distribution rights for Pandora in Spain, following similar deals in Belgium and South Africa.

Pandora endured a torrid start to life as a listed company after a profit warning in 2011 wiped out two-thirds of its value. But it then became something of an investors’ darling with its shares rising 30-fold in the five years to mid-2016.

Its success was built on sales of charm bracelets but it has expanded into other areas of jewellery recently as well as a partnership with Disney. Sales of rings, earrings and necklaces rose 23 per cent in the second quarter, Pandora added.