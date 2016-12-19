Fatboy Slim, O2 Arena, London — ‘Stomping beats’

Clubbing was the subject of one of 2016’s many obituaries, but looking at the near-full audience merrily crowded into the 20,000-capacity 02 Arena to see Fatboy Slim, the laments seemed a little premature. While millennials might be deserting traditional nightclubs, the desire to dance has clearly not waned, particularly among older generations of ravers who, like the 53-year-old DJ, are not yet prepared to go gently into the night.

Having played everywhere from football stadiums to the House of Commons over his 20-year career, seasoned performer Norman Cook (as Slim was born) is adept at transforming the unlikeliest of spaces into thumping raves. With his whizzy revolving DJ platform set in the centre of the cavernous arena floor, a giant cylindrical video screen hanging above him, and intermittent explosions from cannons of confetti and fire jets, he managed to recreate something between a carnival and the sleekly brutalist atmosphere of a superclub.

The sound was in some ways also unchanged from that imperial era of dance music. Cook is famous for the “big beat” style of his late-1990s fame, and from the moment he began with the Jim Morrison-sampling 2000 hit “Birds of Prey”, his set contained all his trademark sounds — repeated vocal mantras, stomping beats as solid as tractor tyres and retro samples of horns and guitars. Yet his influence on the EDM style of dance music that has risen to such popularity in the US in the past five years was also clear in his most recent hit, 2013’s “Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat”, and also in his fondness for “drops” — the technique of creating a climax in a song by isolating and speeding up a loop before punching in with the main beat again. There was plenty of this teasing stop-start punctuation throughout his set, which spanned decades of dance classics.

Not that there was anything massively technical or cutting-edge about Cook’s performance — and when a problem killed the sound for five minutes, you could hear the backing track playing away imperviously. But a lack of pretension is part of what makes Cook so popular. He is still very much the goofy, gurning, lip-syncing life of the party, notwithstanding his longstanding sobriety.

His broad tastes saw him drop in samples of everything from Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” to Prince’s “1999”, fuelling the stamina of the good-humoured crowd until a final triumphant blast of his own biggest hit, 1998’s “Praise You”. And all in good time for the ravers to get the Tube home and relieve their babysitters. Perhaps this is the future of clubbing.

fatboyslim.net