Few things are more cringeworthy than British politicians attempting to talk about technology. Amber Rudd, the home secretary, has confirmed this by calling for the security services to have access to WhatsApp and other messaging services that use end-to-end encryption — securing the contents during transmission — to forestall future terrorist attacks.

Interviews she gave over the weekend did not inspire confidence in her arguments: no other politicians or technologists claim that the UK government needs to “understand the necessary hashtags” to combat terrorism.

Ms Rudd’s argument is illogical in several respects. First, security services have the legal ability to hack into mobile devices thanks to the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act. If a warrant is granted, messages sent from the phone of a suspect can be read. The same goes for received messages. Ms Rudd is calling for extra powers to intercept the messages during transmission — akin to steaming open an envelope. But since security services have the power to read messages before and after delivery, it is unclear in what sort of scenario this would be required.

Second, having the ability to hack into WhatsApp messages during transmission would not have prevented the tragic events of last week in Westminster. Khalid Masood is thought to be a “lone wolf” who did not co-ordinate his attack as part of a terrorist cell. Nor was he on the radar of the British security services, so having the power to read his messages during transmission would not have prevented what happened.

There is also the wider technology issue: does the government want to have a back door into all encryption methods? Given that end-to-end encryption drives everything from Amazon to the government’s own website, Ms Rudd is either proposing access to every secure website or exceptions for particular services. Yet picking and choosing is not an option, as terrorists can simply move to another secure messaging system.

If Ms Rudd believes the government must have a backdoor into all encryption methods, she must explain why the security services need it and how it would thwart future attacks. In all likelihood, she is aware that understanding such matters in Westminster is limited and that there is a danger that the details could be skirted over. With such draconian powers up for consideration, the government cannot be given a free pass.

In the wake of a terrorist attack, it is natural for politicians to ask what more could have been done to prevent it. The answer is generally more surveillance, wider police powers and more money. Ms Rudd’s response has ticked the first two boxes, and a third will probably be on the agenda for the next budget. Just as Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence party, used the attacks to promote his anti-immigration agenda, so the Home Office are using it to further theirs. There may be good reasons for granting the home secretary her wish but we must hear and understand them first.

