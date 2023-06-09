Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have agreed a new ‘Atlantic declaration’ to improve UK trade ties with the US. What does it tell us about the bilateral relationship now? Lucy Fisher is joined by FT columnist Miranda Green and UK chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley to weigh up the prime minister’s Washington trip. Plus, the FT’s political editor George Parker drops in from DC and Lucy is joined by chief political correspondent, Jim Pickard, to discuss the way Keir Starmer has reshaped the Labour party.

