Argentina’s Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is back. The former populist president left office in 2015 with the country on the brink of economic collapse. But if polls are to be believed, she has a good chance of returning to office in October as vice president, alongside her namesake and former chief of staff, Alberto Fernandez. Jonathan Wheatley discusses how history may be repeating itself in Argentina with Benedict Mander in São Paulo.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Jonathan Wheatley, deputy emerging markets editor, and Benedict Mander, South Cone correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon