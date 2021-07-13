Sources tell the FT that the collapsed finance firm paid the former UK PM a salary of more than $1m

David Cameron was paid a salary of more than $1m by Greensill Capital, the finance company whose dramatic collapse exposed the former UK prime minister’s extensive lobbying efforts, and US banks will face tough questions about the prospects for their lending operations this week when they report second-quarter earnings, flattered by smaller-than-expected credit losses during the pandemic. Plus, Martin Arnold, the FT’s Frankfurt bureau chief, interviewed Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank president, about the bank’s plans to prioritise climate change in its policy decisions.





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

