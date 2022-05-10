Watch Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, talk to Peter Campbell, global motor industry correspondent, at FT Live’s Future of the Car conference. The exclusive interview will start after their panel discussion with JB Straubel, founder and CEO of Redwood Materials, a supplier of recycled batteries to the electric vehicle industry.

Tesla has spearheaded some of the biggest shifts happening in the auto sector. As Musk takes on more projects, including a plan to buy Twitter for $44bn, hear the South Africa-born entrepreneur talk about his plans, including his ambition for Tesla to become the world’s largest carmaker by 2030.