Whitehall puts finishing touches to long Brexit legislative agenda

Theresa May’s government will need to enact up to 15 new bills and thousands of pages of secondary legislation in addition to a centrepiece great repeal bill over the next two years, according to new research on how Brexit will happen.

As the prime minister prepares to trigger Article 50 next week, Whitehall officials are putting the finishing touches to a wide-ranging legislative agenda that needs to be on the statute book by the time Britain leaves the EU in 2019. The programme will inevitably reduce the scope for ministers to introduce reforms that are unrelated to Brexit, according to the Institute for Government think-tank.

The first year of the legislative programme will be formally laid out in the Queen’s Speech later in the spring and will place a huge burden on parliament and Whitehall, the IfG says.

In a report published today it notes that the annual Queen’s Speech unveils, on average, about 20 new bills. “Introducing 15 new Brexit bills before the UK even exits the EU will therefore leave very little space for non-Brexit related legislation,” said Hannah White, its director of research.

The centrepiece of the legislative programme will be the great repeal bill, which will transfer EU laws to the UK statute book. However, many other acts of parliament will also be required.

The most important new bills are likely to be those that introduce new immigration and customs rules for the UK. Ministers will also have to introduce bills paving the way for the UK to have its own agricultural, fisheries and trade policies for the first time for 40 years. Legislation on data protection and the right to levy international sanctions is also under consideration.

Wolfgang Münchau A sensible Brexit deal is more probable than you think The EU should not seek to earn a quick buck, nor the UK to dodge direct costs

The IFG warns that the amount of legislation required will be so great that the government will have to use “Henry VIII” powers — which enable it to repeal or amend a bill after it has become an act of parliament — to introduce changes, a move that inevitably means less parliamentary scrutiny.

Because of that, the IFG says, the government should resist the temptation to introduce non-essential changes, especially in the great repeal bill. Instead, ministers should focus on copying the EU laws on to the UK statute book and then amending them after Brexit.

Pushing this legislative programme through parliament is only part of the burden Brexit places on government departments.

Senior civil servants across Whitehall will be heavily occupied supporting the government as it conducts complex negotiations with the EU over the next two years.

At the same time, departments will have to establish new administrative systems in areas such as immigration and customs to ensure there are enough staff at the moment Britain leaves the EU.

“Whitehall is about to enter a much more intense phase,” said Jill Rutter of the IfG. “Ideally, you would run the negotiation, see what comes out of it and then give yourself time to implement the results. But the sudden legal change at the moment Britain leaves the EU means a lot has to be in place in the next two years. It also raises all sorts of delicate questions, such as when departments should commit to spending money on new systems.”