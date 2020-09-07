Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

As many as 1,100 jobs will be lost after PizzaExpress’s landlords approved a key part of its corporate restructuring that will close 73 branches, as the pizza chain is forced into drastic action to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

PizzaExpress is set to be taken over by the banks and funds that own its debt through a restructuring of its finances, which will end the ownership of the UK business by Chinese owner Hony Capital after more than five years.

On Monday, PizzaExpress said a key part of this process had been approved by its creditors, with nine in 10 voting for a company voluntary arrangement. A majority of landlords voted in favour of the CVA, which the group said would “strengthen the business for the future”. Landlords have been forced to take rent cuts as part of the deal.

“The successful vote unlocks the company’s ability to actively address the challenges brought by Covid-19, securing over 9,000 jobs in the UK. Regrettably, the CVA proposes the closure of 73 restaurants, putting 1,100 jobs at risk,” added the company.

The closures will affect close to a fifth of its UK estate. About 355 PizzaExpress restaurants have reopened in the UK after being forced to shut during the pandemic, with more 30 scheduled to reopen in the coming weeks.

The closures include the first ever branch on Wardour Street in Soho, London, which was opened in 1965 by founder Peter Boizot.

The wider restructuring plans are still being worked on, with a dual track sales process also under way to find a buyer for the UK operations, alongside the debt restructuring negotiations. Under the plans for a debt-for-equity swap among the senior holders of its bonds, Hony will retain control of its mainland Chinese branches.

Lazard is advising on the sales process; Houlihan Lokey is advising on the debt restructuring.

People close to the process said the most likely outcome was that control of the business would be taken by its senior debt holders, leaving Hony and the owners of the junior debt all but wiped out. Among the biggest owners of the senior debt are private equity groups including Apollo and Bain.

PizzaExpress is the latest casual dining chain to be forced into emergency measures to try to survive the pandemic.

Although the government’s “eat out to help out” scheme in August helped return many people to restaurants, owners are still concerned that this will be a short-term boost with diners still cautious about returning to the high street.

UK high street footfall was more than 40 per cent lower in August than a year previously, according to data from the British Retail Consortium.



