Annual US inflation fell in December to its lowest level in more than a year, and Sweden’s state-owned mining company LKAB has said it has discovered Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth metals. Plus, the FT’s Jonathan Wheatley and Farhan Bokhari discuss Pakistan’s financial crisis.

