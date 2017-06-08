Brexit

How the UK election result affects Brexit

EU leaders worried at Theresa May’s apparent weakness

by: George Parker in London and Alex Barker in Prague

Brussels hoped that Theresa May’s gamble would pay off: the view in EU capitals was that a strengthened British prime minister would be able to make the awkward compromises needed to reach a Brexit deal.

But with Brexit talks due to start on June 19, the prospect of Mrs May emerging from the election weakened — or perhaps fatally damaged — was causing consternation across the bloc.

European leaders watched in bewilderment as their carefully laid negotiating plans collided with the unpredictable British voter as an exit poll projected that Mrs May would not manage to pass the 326-seat hurdle to form a majority government.

