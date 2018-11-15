What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

When a machine is analysing a legal document, every word counts. For example, the insertion of “not” — just a three-letter word — changes the entire meaning of a contract’s clause. But while teaching machines to assess legal data is not easy, the benefits of doing so — from increased efficiency to better risk management — have spurred efforts to train computers to become more sophisticated in how they interpret the written word.

“The real challenge is teaching machine learning models to understand the wording,” says Lucy Shurwood, a partner at Pinsent Masons. The law firm is developing its own artificial intelligence platform, called TermFrame, to extract, review and analyse contract risks. “Something might be worded differently but mean the same thing and sometimes one word change will fundamentally alter the meaning of the clause,” she adds.

Natural language processing — systems that interpret speech and text — is already part of this effort. However, the next step is to enable machines to make qualitative analyses of legal documents. “The golden ticket is being able to classify them,” says Ms Shurwood.

In the case of contracts, this might mean being able to identify unnecessarily obstructive clauses such as the need for a specific party’s consent before contractual obligations can be transferred. “If we can capture and understand what our clients are doing, we can advise them better because we can spot trends in the way they’re contracting,” she says.

To teach computers to make these qualitative assessments, Pinsent Masons is creating machine learning models by inputting different examples, which can take up a lot of time. “When we were doing some analysis of our contracts, we had 7m examples of clauses — and that’s just for one provision,” says Ms Shurwood.

However, as machines read and analyse more data, the process will speed up. “As new models come into existence that can understand the context and the syntax, that task is becoming easier,” she says.

Not all obstacles to handling legal data are digital. “The context is always different and the law is always changing,” says Vasant Dhar, professor of information systems at New York University’s Stern School of Business. “That makes it a messy arena for AI to operate in.”

Separating legal data from business and operational data is not always easy. Contracts, for example, contain operational data such as the names and addresses of relevant parties, as well as legal data such as change of control provisions — agreements that give a party certain rights, such as payment or termination.

Also, legal data is often scattered across an organisation. In the case of allegations of wrongdoing, those relating to harassment and discrimination might exist in the HR department, those relating to fraud and bribery in compliance, and those relating to embezzlement with the chief security officer.

“Each has different systems and nearly all [organisations] have these entirely siloed,” says Eugene Soltes, a Harvard Business School professor, who specialises in studying corporate wrongdoing.

Another hurdle is that legal data tend to be particularly confidential by nature. This means that even within an organisation the information is often unavailable to analytics experts such as the statisticians and programmers.

“These are the skeletons in the closet that, short of the legal division, outside counsel and the chief executive, people don’t know or talk about,” says Prof Soltes. “So it’s not typically exploited.”

Those that overcome the technological and organisational hurdles, however, can reap benefits that range from greater efficiency in processes and lower legal spending to better management of risk and compliance.

Analysis of past contracts might reveal that legal teams are spending too much time negotiating low-risk items, while those where risks are higher are receiving insufficient attention.

In litigation, more accurate predictions of the likelihood of winning a case could help companies decide whether and how to settle.

By examining claims data, technology can enable companies to run fraud detection investigations much faster, says Greg Schneider, co-founder and executive director of Quantium, a data analytics company.

“It’s going through a thousand cases to find ones that just don’t look right,” he says. “You can do it at [an acceptable] level of quality and time and, because of computing, it’s infinitely scalable.”

Use of data enhances management of internal risks too, says Ms Shurwood, who cites employment claims. “We can identify geographic trends or trends in types of claims that we can flag up to the client,” she says. This might reveal that discrimination claims are frequently filed against the client in one business unit, enabling it to take action.

For multinationals, regulatory compliance technology — known as “regtech” — helps ensure they are meeting legal obligations in dozens of jurisdictions.

“A big regtech idea is to computationally process these obligations and have a flag any time those obligations change,” says Daniel Martin Katz, professor of law at Illinois Tech and co-founder of LexPredict, a consulting and technology firm.

Even so, he adds, given the cognitive biases present both in humans and algorithms, technology will not provide a complete solution. “You want to correct the biases of one with the other,” he says. “If you can intelligently thread them together, that’s ideal.”