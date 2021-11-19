Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Ford and General Motors said on Thursday that they are improving links with semiconductor manufacturers to improve their supply of electronic chips as the car industry confronts a shortage. Some foreign companies are still investing in Turkey despite the country’s ailing economy. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why the euro is losing value against the US dollar and why it could potentially make inflation worse.

Ford and GM pursue ties with semiconductor groups to boost chip supply

Euro hit by bets ECB monetary policy will diverge from major peers - with Katie Martin

Turkey defies warnings and cuts interest rates

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

