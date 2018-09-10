Thank you for your help!

We are pleased to announce that the Financial Times has launched a chatbot to help you keep up with your industry peers — and get ahead.

Whether you work in technology, media, consulting, retail or elsewhere, our new bot will share the top stories each day that people in your industry (or an industry that interests you) are reading most on our site.

Subscribe to the Financial Times chatbot here. It’s best viewed on a mobile device.

What is a Messenger chatbot?

A chatbot is a program within Facebook’s Messenger platform that will interact with you directly. While the services is automated, you can chat your way through the options.

Why Messenger?

We want you to be able to take full advantage of your subscription on a platform where you may already be regularly spending time. If you don’t have a subscription, then we want to give you the opportunity to preview the most popular articles on FT.com.

How does it work?

Just click this link to start a conversation with us on Messenger. The FT bot will take it from there.

Do you have any other ways to get notifications about content?

We have a WhatsApp channel for news about the markets that sends you one or two free-to-read stories a day. Follow the instructions here to sign up to that channel.