Wales steels itself for a shock as Labour’s heartland turns blue

The Big Pit at Blaenavon is one of the more surprising Unesco World Heritage Sites, making an uneasy tourist destination out of what was once the local economy: pit head baths, a nearby ironworks, and a shaft that will take visitors underground to the workings that were once the most extensive in Wales. On a day when the rain streams off the Brecon Beacons into the steep valley, it makes for a black and grey, otherworldly spectacle. Indeed, the café boasts photographs of the day Doctor Who came to visit (the BBC series, produced in Cardiff, deposits the Time Lord on his journeys across space and time into more Welsh landscapes than you might think).

Wales, and particularly its industrial south, has been adroit over the past 30 years in reinventing itself after the end of a century of industrial coal. But a poll this week hints at a new revolution: that Labour might be overtaken by the Conservatives in one of its heartlands. The YouGov survey showed the Conservatives on 40 per cent, Labour on 30 per cent, Plaid Cymru on 13 per cent, the Lib Dems on 8 per cent and the UK Independence party on 6 per cent. It resonates all the more given the unexpectedly strong support in Wales for Brexit at the referendum.

There are plenty of signs that the general election in June — and perhaps the local elections this Thursday — could demonstrate the previously unthinkable: that Labour is in retreat from Wales.

If so, the shock will be hard to overstate. It seems as if Labour has been the politics of the valleys forever. That age stretches back to the start of the 20th century. For a few years after the 1884 Reform Act, which gave most adult men in Wales the vote, most supported the Liberal party.

But in 1900 Keir Hardie, who helped create the Independent Labour party, one of modern Labour’s forerunners, was elected as MP for Merthyr Tydfil. The dominant political force in Wales for more than a century, Labour secured the largest share of the vote in every general election since 1922, and every vote in the Welsh Assembly elections since 1999. It was the party of Nye Bevan, who founded the National Health Service; 40 years later, of opposition to the Thatcher-era pit closures; and then, of the struggles to rebuild economic life where the main industry had vanished.

Recent years have brought Wales successes: Cardiff is now glittering, its bay and Millennium Centre surrounded by the plate glass walls of new flats; the Millennium Stadium with its baby-changing facilities is a world away from the beer-stained concrete of the old Cardiff Arms Park. Investment has come a long way since the 1980s; farming has benefited from grants from Brussels; tourism flourishes (the book festival at Hay on Wye attracts writers from around the world). Second homes are giving way to people working remotely from the stunning scenery even if high-speed broadband coverage is patchy. (“It’s like bloody North Korea trying to run a business up here,” said one contractor staring glumly down from a hillside.)

All the same, its vulnerability shows up starkly in the figures. Wales is still the poorest region of the UK; gross value added (economic output) was £18,002 in 2015 compared with £26,159 in England and £23,685 in Scotland, according to the Office for National Statistics. Its average output is less than half that of London. Yet it gets less spending per head (£9,996 of “regionally identifiable spending” in 2015/16, according to the Treasury) than Scotland (£10,536) or Northern Ireland (£10,983).

Schools scored below 72 other countries and economies, including England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, in the most recent international Pisa results. Merthyr Tydfil, at or near the top of national teen pregnancy and disability benefit figures for years, is improving but could stand as a textbook case of how communities do not easily recreate a shattered economy.

Labour has held power (including through coalition) since the Welsh Assembly was established in 1999, and has seen its vote share decline significantly. It has attracted criticism for the state of public services.

Wales remains the only area of north-west Europe other than Cornwall poor enough to qualify for the most generous EU subsidies, which is why the support for Brexit, in contrast to Scotland

and Northern Ireland, came as such a surprise.

The impact of EU grants and farming subsidies is visible everywhere; Ebbw Vale, Bevan’s seat, has received £350m for a flagship regeneration, £120m for road, rail and town centre improvements, and backing for almost 30,000 apprenticeships, yet a majority voted Leave. Hostility to immigration — in a region that has had little by UK standards — seems to have played a part, as well as a dislike of “all the Brussels rules”, a plain disregard for the EU’s financial contribution, and a generalised resentment at being ignored by Westminster.

In this general election the Conservatives, who made gains in 2015, will hope to pick up votes from Ukip and from disaffected Labour voters; many think Jeremy Corbyn “too London”.

“There is a new nationalism” said one Labour MP nervously; he fears that Plaid will gain ground with voters struck by the Scottish National party’s success.

Politics in Wales has been shifting for years, with the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives making gains.

June could prove a real setback for Labour, if not as catastrophic as in Scotland in 2015. In that case we would look back and realise how much the ground had shifted, and how Labour’s historic dominance might come to look as much like a memory as the Big Pit.

The writer is director of the Institute for Government, a think-tank