Under “normal” circumstances, economists and analysts study a variety of specific indicators to understand what’s happening with the US economy. But lately, those indicators have been sending mixed signals. The FT’s US financial commentator Robert Armstrong explains why they’re wonky and how that’s led him to a different data source to help him understand the economy.

Plus, have your own burning questions about business or finance? Send us your questions and we may use them in a future show!

Record a voice message here: https://sayhi.chat/rmc2b

Or, email Michela at michela.tindera@ft.com, or message her on Twitter at @mtindera07

For further reading:

Recession odds fall, a bit

There is more slack in labour markets than we think

An ‘immaculate disinflation’ in the US is not guaranteed

Stocks rise on robust US bank earnings and ECB rates signal

Listen to the Unhedged podcast

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com