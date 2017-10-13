Dear readers,

Public markets are atrophying. Take a crumb of comfort from HelloFresh, a lossmaking German meal-kit purveyor, which announced a planned listing in Frankfurt. Lex — and plenty of readers in the comments — still struggles with the concept. How much opportunity for a new category is there really between dinner cooked from scratch, a takeaway and a ready meal? We reckon HelloFresh’s mooted €2bn market capitalisation is overcooked.

The US has already been blessed with its own meal-kit IPO this year but the disappointing Blue Apron did little to sate the appetite for new listings. Volumes remain weak after 132 US IPOs this year raised $36bn, according to Dealogic data. The average in the previous 20 years was 234 and $53bn. In a mostly thoughtful report into financial regulation, the US Treasury has decided that peeling back rules will help. Yet the real change is the sheer amount of private money, allowing companies to defer IPOs indefinitely. The Trump administration is often quick to blame foreigners; in this case, it is a bit slow. There is no mention in the report of the flood of money into companies like Uber from sovereign wealth funds such as that of Saudi Arabia. At the margins, making private life less attractive — by increasing public disclosures, for example — would have more of an effect than loosening listing rules in getting more stocks into the hands of the wider public.

In the UK, where the same concerns exist, there is a cluster of IPOs. Notably, though, these are predominantly examples of existing investors looking to exit or to reduce the debt from previous private equity deals. Bakkavor, the fish exporter turned (yes) ready-meal seller, is one that needs to cut debt; TI Automotive is due to list, at the second attempt, as Bain Capital looks to crystallise a return. Few growth companies are hitting up UK public investors for new cash.

One deterrent is supposed to be activist investors. Sure, some of them can be quite unpleasant but they are hardly unmanageable. Procter & Gamble appeared to have fended off Nelson Peltz this week after the country’s most expensive proxy fight. Small investors rallied around the company. But P&G should beware the precedent of DuPont where Mr Peltz lost the battle but the management lost the war — the chief executive was replaced only months later after a weak quarter. P&G’s weak organic growth and lacklustre M&A results in the past two decades were clear. But a modest turnround began when a new chief executive started two years ago.

At Smith & Nephew, the activist rumoured to be buying is Elliott Management but it has not yet declared its hand. There is room for costs to be cut but Lex thought it was a bit early to be forcing change.

Annoyances aside, public companies are enjoying a prolonged bull market. It is all down to President Donald Trump, of course, as he will tell you on Twitter. “Virtually unprecedented”, Mr Trump claimed this week, as he questioned why the “fake news media” were not giving him his due. Well, he is right. The 20 per cent rise in the S&P 500 since his election last November is better than his predecessors. Barack Obama saw a 7 per cent rise on the S&P 500 in the year after his election, while George W Bush saw a 24 per cent decline. They did have to deal with a huge terrorist attack and a financial crisis, but excuses, excuses. Some might question what Mr Trump, who keeps failing on his legislative agenda, has done to justify owning this aged rally but they are probably losers, as he might say. More baffling is what he hopes to gain by it. Is the market really going to increase from here by more than 200 per cent, as it did during Mr Obama’s tenure? Mr Trump will doubtless blame someone when the market falls, but it will not be himself.

Back in London, hedge funds are betting against the positions of star fund manager Neil Woodford. He has had a bad run, down 7 per cent at his flagship fund since June. Woodford-backed laggards include lender Provident Financial, outsourcer Capita and private hospitals group Spire Healthcare. The reason to short Woodford’s stocks, however, is not that they are necessarily losers but that his stakes are so big. For example, the £8.9bn Income Fund holds 5 per cent of fashion retailer Next and 9 per cent of defence outsourcer Babcock. Client redemptions could force enough selling from Woodford to move the stocks.

Before they disappear forever, like one of those delicious meal kits, there is plenty of fun still to be had with public companies.

Have a good weekend,

Tom Braithwaite,

Lex writer

