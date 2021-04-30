Amazon reported its second straight quarter of $100bn-plus sales on Thursday

Amazon reported its second straight quarter of $100bn-plus sales, comfortably beating Wall Street’s targets, and the FT’s Elaine Moore looks at Apple’s results, which were boosted by iPhone sales. Also, the US government this summer will start sending monthly child allowances in an experimental effort to reduce child poverty. Plus, the FT’s markets editor explains how the big cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, landed itself in trouble with German regulators.





Amazon reaps rewards of pandemic shift online

Apple: supercharged iPhone sales signpost $3tn valuation

US embarks on first national child allowance experiment

Regulators to examine crypto exchange Binance’s foray into equities

