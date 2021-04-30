Print this page

Amazon reported its second straight quarter of $100bn-plus sales, comfortably beating Wall Street’s targets, and the FT’s Elaine Moore looks at Apple’s results, which were boosted by iPhone sales. Also, the US government this summer will start sending monthly child allowances in an experimental effort to reduce child poverty. Plus, the FT’s markets editor explains how the big cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, landed itself in trouble with German regulators. 


Amazon reaps rewards of pandemic shift online

https://www.ft.com/content/a2b05040-3164-46f3-8bd5-399e6214ea74


Apple: supercharged iPhone sales signpost $3tn valuation

https://www.ft.com/content/eee8bca7-e7fb-4506-a0e2-579fa707de81


US embarks on first national child allowance experiment

https://www.ft.com/content/cc2a0d8c-123e-4d36-b01a-55cd8a23a166


Regulators to examine crypto exchange Binance’s foray into equities

https://www.ft.com/content/cfbd084f-a118-4090-8301-2e45eceac304


