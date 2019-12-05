Poland’s top court has clashed with the ruling Law and Justice party over key parts of its judicial reforms, ruling that the body that appoints judges is not independent and that a chamber set up to discipline judges does not qualify as a court.

The ruling is the latest salvo in a battle over the future of Poland’s judiciary that has been raging since Law and Justice began its contentious overhaul four years ago, triggering protests across Poland and a bitter feud between Warsaw and Brussels.

As part of the overhaul, Law and Justice gave politicians the ability to pick most members of the National Judicial Council (KRS), the body that nominates judges. It also set up a chamber with the power to discipline judges for both their conduct and the content of their rulings — something that has alarmed democracy activists.

In a statement on Thursday, Poland's supreme court said that the KRS in its current constellation was “not independent of the executive or legislature”. It added that the disciplinary chamber was “not a court within the meaning of EU law”.

Kazimierz Smolinski, a Law and Justice MP and member of the KRS, lashed out at the ruling, which he said was intended to “bring about anarchy in Poland”. “This is an attempt to attack the judicial system in Poland,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, Marcin Matczak, a lawyer and professor of law at the University of Warsaw, said that the verdict was “crucial”. “It shows that there is something eminently wrong with the KRS, and the fact that the KRS appointed the disciplinary chamber means that the disciplinary chamber is not a real court,” he said.

“It means that we have a disease in the centre of our legal system that is spreading throughout the system, because this illegal KRS is producing illegal judges, and illegal judges are producing illegal decisions.”

The ruling comes after protests at the weekend in more than 100 Polish cities against Law and Justice’s reforms. One of the main triggers was the suspension of a judge from Olsztyn who questioned the appointment of another judge nominated by the KRS.

Poland’s government hit back on Tuesday, criticising judges who took part in the protests for getting involved in “political disputes” and insisted that it would continue its reforms. “Poles need to regain faith that you go to court for justice and don’t have to wait for it for years,” the cabinet said in a statement.

Law and Justice has long insisted that its changes were needed to improve the functioning of a system widely seen as inefficient and which has not been adequately overhauled since the collapse of communism three decades ago.

However, critics say the changes are a politically motivated assault on judicial independence. Law and Justice has also not helped its own arguments about removing the last vestiges of communism by nominating a communist-era state prosecutor, Stanislaw Piotrowicz, to Poland’s constitutional court.