Catalan leader lashes out at Spanish king for taking Madrid line

Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan president, has accused King Felipe VI of following the central government's “catastrophic” policies towards the region, pledging to push ahead with a formal declaration of independence in the coming days.

In a sign that the Spanish king’s intervention on Tuesday night did little to calm one of the most severe political crises since the country’s return to democracy in the 1970s, Mr Puigdemont lashed out late on Wednesday at the monarch and called the central government “irresponsible” for not accepting mediation in the political crisis.

King Felipe took an uncompromising line in a rare address to the nation on Tuesday that mimicked that of hardliners in the ruling centre-right Popular party government. He accused the separatist Catalan government of flouting the law and seeking to “break the unity of Spain”.

Dozens of senior Catalan politicians as well as many political analysts criticised the king for making no push towards a mediated solution in his speech. The king said that the Catalan government backing down from its independence push was the only way to end the tensions.

The crisis over Catalonia has escalated this week following Sunday’s disputed referendum on independence, when 2m Catalans voted to break away from Spain.

While turnout was only around 40 per cent, and the vote was declared illegal under Spanish law, the region’s separatist government said this gave them a mandate to declare independence as early as this weekend.

The Catalan government is now weighing up how and when exactly this declaration could be made.

According to the parliament’s own bill, the region will declare independence from Spain within 48 hours of the final results. The final results are not in yet, suggesting a declaration later this week or early next week.

Mireia Boya, a Catalan lawmaker from the pro-independence Popular Unity Candidacy party, said on Wednesday that the declaration of independence would be made after a parliamentary session on Monday.

“We know that there may be disbarments, arrests . . . But we are prepared,” she said.

On Wednesday night, Mr Puigdemont gave no new information on timings, but confirmed it would happen soon: “In the following days we will show our best face to apply the results of the referendum,” he said.

Analysts expect that if a declaration is made, the Spanish central government will suspend Catalan autonomy under Article 155 of the 1978 Constitution, taking the nation into uncharted constitutional waters.

With these powers, the Spanish government could technically remove Mr Puigdemont from office or call new elections. However, there are concerns after Sunday’s vote — which went ahead successfully despite being illegal — that Madrid may not be able to enforce this on the ground.

The escalating conflict rattled markets on Wednesday and spooked business leaders, with some companies drawing up plans to leave the region if the separatist government follows through on declaring independence.

Shares in two Catalonia-headquartered banks, Caixabank and Banco Sabadell, fell more than 5 per cent. Spain’s largest stock market index fell 3 per cent and bond yields rose, showing investors’ concerns.