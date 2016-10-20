Mystery surrounds deaths of pro-Russian warlords

The footage flashed across Ukrainian and Russian television this week was gruesome: the charred and bloodied interior of a lift, remnants of two men’s battle gear and weapons, their shrouded remains being carried away from an apartment building in Donetsk.

The victims of the bombing were Arsen Pavlov, a pro-Russian warlord better known as Motorola, and his bodyguard, blown up by an improvised explosive while entering the lift in separatist-held east Ukraine.

Pavlov, 33, was a separatist commander, a Russian citizen and Chechen war veteran who boasted of executing Ukrainian prisoners. He filmed battles on a helmet camera and then passed the footage on to Russian television. Even during his 2014 wedding he wore combat fatigues while his bride sported a handgun in a shoulder holster over her dress.

The killings late on Sunday threaten to reignite full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine, even as the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France agreed on Wednesday on a road map to implement the stalled peace plan in the war-torn region.

But, as the most prominent of at least seven rebel warlords assassinated in little more than a year, Pavlov’s death has also prompted a broader question: why are so many separatist leaders dying in mysterious circumstances during what is ostensibly a ceasefire?

Theories range from pro-Ukrainian groups taking revenge, to squabbles among rebel factions, to Russian security forces disposing of separatists they can no longer control.

“I think this is all connected,” Eduard Basurin, deputy defence minister of the rebel Donetsk People’s Republic, told the Financial Times, describing the dead men as “leaders that the masses followed”.

“They were all killed by … terrorist acts,” he added. “It’s not worthwhile to blame one country. It could be special services from various countries, those that have an interest in this conflict.”

Alexander Zakharchenko, leader of the Donetsk-based separatists who himself survived an attempted hit this year, was quick to accuse Ukraine’s security services of murdering “my friend” Pavlov.

“We can assume that [Ukrainian president] Petro Poroshenko violated the ceasefire and declared war on us,” he added.

Kiev denied responsibility. Officials said its security services would not be capable of assassinating a well-guarded rebel commander in the heart of Donetsk.

A Russian war correspondent unearthed an internet video apparently showing a handful of masked neo-Nazis claiming responsibility for the killing. The obscure group later reportedly denied involvement.

Analysts suggested Pavlov, after several previous attempts on his life, was meticulous about security, maintaining a constant guard on his apartment building, and that the killing instead had the hallmarks of an inside job.

The fighter had hinted in a recent interview that he had enemies among his own people, adding: “I know that my death awaits me.”

These struggles may be connected to a fight for political influence or for control of energy resources or smuggling routes in the separatist regions’ mushrooming black market.

In the neighbouring rebel-held Lugansk region, at least four pro-Russian warlords — Pavel Dryomov, Alexander Bednov, Alexei Mozgovoi, and Russian-born Yevgeny Isachenko — have been either gunned down or blown up, well away from the frontline battles, since last December.

All were reportedly rivals of Igor Plotnitsky, the leader of the region who also survived an assassination attempt this year. Russian-born Gennady Tsypkalov, another Lugansk commander, was arrested last month for allegedly plotting a coup in the region, then died in detention in what was said to be suicide.

But while Pavlov was feted by Russian media this week, and his mass funeral in Donetsk carried by Moscow TV channels, Kiev officials and others suggested Russian security services might be involved in a “clean-up”.

Another activist, Yevhen Zhilin, who with Pavlov and other pro-Russian protesters temporarily seized government buildings in Kharkiv, east Ukraine’s largest city, in early 2014, was shot dead in an upmarket Moscow restaurant last month. He was the first rebel assassinated on Russian territory.

One motive could be an attempt by Moscow to eliminate rebels with knowledge of Russia’s efforts to stir up the war in eastern Ukraine and of alleged torture and war crimes. Those crimes include the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, killing 298 people in July 2014.

Yulia Latynina, a Russian journalist and radio presenter who is a prominent critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, blogged this week that Pavlov had been killed by order of senior Moscow officials because he “knew who hit the Boeing”.

A spokesman for Kiev’s SBU security services, Oleksandr Tkachuk, said Ukraine would certainly have wanted to get hold of Pavlov, a “suspect in many cases, from terrorist activities to murder”. But he pointed the finger at Moscow.

“Imagine Ukrainian authorities having a witness like Pavlov in an international criminal court case against Russian war crimes,” Mr Tkachuk said. The death of Motorola, he added, “was to the benefit of Russia’s leadership”.