Europe could end up thanking Trump

Our round-up of the week’s best comment and analysis from the Financial Times focuses on some of the potential wider effects of Donald Trump’s protectionist policies, the consequences of quantitative easing, and the future of thermal coal. The selection is taken from our Markets Insight and Smart Money columns, written by industry contributors and FT commentators.

Joachim Fels, global economic adviser at Pimco, wrote that it is not so much America that needs to be “made great again” — it is Europe, and that the region could be a surprise beneficiary of President Trump’s tenure in the White House.

“Following a decent economic performance between the euro’s creation and the global financial crisis, Europe has been stumbling through a lost decade. Economic growth in the EU has stagnated on balance since 2008 and the unemployment rate remains twice as high as in the US. As a consequence of the euro crisis, the banking sector is Balkanised and financial markets are fragmented.”

Mr Fels argued that Trump’s protectionist policies can help the European economy. European exporters should still be able to increase their market share in the US for at least some time thanks to the weak euro, higher US demand for domestically and foreign-produced goods, and policies aimed at stimulating potential demand in some European countries.

In 2016 Asian emerging markets registered a gradual improvement in export numbers, raising some hope that world trade might reverse a long-term depression. But the FT’s Henny Sender wrote that the recovery in trade might be vulnerable, not least to Trump’s protectionist policies and shifts in Chinese policy that will reduce demand for imports.

“There are good reasons to believe that companies and markets that ride the global economic cycle such as Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan will ultimately disappoint. Indeed, the advice of speakers at the FT’s Asian outlook conference in Singapore this month was to buy markets that are less correlated with the fortunes of the global economy”.

Last year, thermal coal was one of the best-performing commodities — its benchmark prize for Asia almost doubled. The FT’s Neil Hume wrote that coal prices might come under bigger pressure in 2017 as a result of increasing Chinese domestic production, but it will remain an important source of energy, especially in emerging markets.

“Yes, thermal coal faces a number of long-term structural headwinds . . . But as a low-cost and secure source of energy, it seems like the fuel will continue to play a major role in developing economies. While its share of the global energy mix will decline, in absolute terms demand is likely to keep rising in Asia where low-cost electricity is needed to power economic growth.”

Antonio Garcia Pascual and Tomasz Wieladek, respectively chief European economist and senior economist at Barclays, wrote that quantitative easing has been beneficial for European economies. At the same time they worry that European governments have used this ultra-accommodative monetary policy to move away from fiscal consolidation and structural reforms.

“As Mario Draghi, ECB president, often reminds us, QE will not last for ever and, without the right fiscal and supply-side reforms, long-term growth would falter as QE fades. At that point, and possibly earlier, markets will begin to worry about fiscal solvency and the ability of some sovereigns to fund themselves at affordable rates. Europe could be ‘trapped’ in the self-feeding dynamics of over-loose fiscal policy, no reforms, low growth, high debt and the need for perpetual QE to prevent a sovereign crisis.”

The FT’s Stephen Foley described the latest research by Activist Insight that points to the main factors that attract a new hedge fund campaign. The study shows that a company whose return on equity has been below average in a sector is more open to a challenge and is more vulnerable.

“Activist Insight’s findings, published last month, largely chime with previous studies, the main difference being that they suggest a short-term period of underperformance is enough to make an activist pounce, and long-term underperformance is not necessarily a predictor.”