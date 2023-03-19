This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Economic cycle, unemployment and the participation rate, supply-side policies, fiscal policy

Click to listen to the podcast below and then answer the questions:

Are Jeremy Hunt’s plans really a ‘Budget for growth’?

What is a technical recession?

In a nutshell, how does Chris Giles, FT economics correspondent, summarise the current state of the UK economy?

Identify the factors contributing to the UK’s ever-increasing tax burden

Explain the deadweight welfare loss associated with the chancellor’s childcare policy

Explain what has happened to the lifetime allowance on pensions

Evaluate the extent to which this was a budget for growth and investment

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College