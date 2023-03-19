Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Economic cycle, unemployment and the participation rate, supply-side policies, fiscal policy

Click to listen to the podcast below and then answer the questions:

Are Jeremy Hunt’s plans really a ‘Budget for growth’?

  • What is a technical recession?

  • In a nutshell, how does Chris Giles, FT economics correspondent, summarise the current state of the UK economy?

  • Identify the factors contributing to the UK’s ever-increasing tax burden

  • Explain the deadweight welfare loss associated with the chancellor’s childcare policy

  • Explain what has happened to the lifetime allowance on pensions

  • Evaluate the extent to which this was a budget for growth and investment

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.