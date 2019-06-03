It is a shame the bright, high-tech future is always preceded by the dreary, complicated present. Data processing will be a more important capability for driverless electric vehicles than torque or acceleration. The biggest supplier of chips for cars should prosper.

Germany’s Infineon is buying that status with Cypress Semiconductor, at an enterprise value of €9bn ($10bn). But the car industry and the chips business both struggle with overcapacity and trade tensions. That makes a steep purchase multiple tougher to justify.

Infineon, spun out of Siemens a couple of decades ago, will pay 18 times next year’s ebitda for its US rival. That looks hefty by industrial standards. How about a tech-type sales multiple, instead? At 4.5 times this is more comforting, especially after NXP agreed to buy Marvell’s Wi-Fi unit for 6 turns last week.

The premium is the next consideration. Cypress shares were in the doldrums, until they skyrocketed suspiciously ahead of Monday’s deal news. Infineon is shelling out 50 per cent over the three-month average before that spike.

The premium is worth $3.1bn, $1.4bn more than the value of cost savings, conservatively taxed and capitalised at 10 times. A fruitier, banker-style multiple of these savings would bring the two figures into balance. And nebulous revenue synergies might be worth some $4bn. But Lex does not smoke that stuff any more.

Nor do most investors, judging from an 8 per cent drop in Infineon shares. That is not what is supposed to happen when a business makes a purchase billed as “accretive”.

Infineon will take no big risks with the financing. Net debt should be a tolerable two times. A bungled integration is the bigger danger. A collapse in car sales triggered by the trade war is another near-term peril. Further out, chip-hungry, driverless cars are a good bet.

Unfortunately, Cypress also has heavy exposure to the overhyped internet of things. If Infineon zooms to infinity and beyond, this takeover is unlikely to have provided the propellant.