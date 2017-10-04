Expectations were high for Theresa May’s closing speech to an otherwise limp Conservative party conference in Manchester. With Boris Johnson undermining her authority, divisions rife in the cabinet over Brexit and continued questions about how long she can last, the British prime minister had to show she was in charge and could take the party forward from the dirge of the EU exit talks and June’s bungled general election.

It could not have gone any worse. First, a prankster handed her a P45 (the form for employees leaving work) which, inexplicably, she took from him. Then her voice broke and she struggled to speak — it was painful to listen to, even as the hall willed her on. Then the stage set began to fall apart with letters falling off the backdrop. And finally, Amber Rudd, the home secretary, was captured on camera urging Mr Johnson to stand up for their leader. This was a tragic speech for a leader in a tragic situation. Through no fault of her own, it was a disaster for Mrs May.

Although the contents will be largely forgotten, the speech itself was mediocre. The energy cap and theme of “the British dream” were reheated from Ed Miliband’s ill-fated leadership of the opposition Labour party. The much-trailed affordable housing announcement turned out only to tinker with a huge problem that could help put the Tories out of office at the next election. At a time when radical change is needed, Mrs May seems unable to deliver it.

The best part of the speech was the mea culpa. She took responsibility for a general election campaign that was “too scripted, too presidential”. Her defence of compassionate conservatism, too, hit the right note, but it was not the game changer many in the hall had hoped for. The high point came before the prime minister took to the platform, when a roster of fresh-faced Conservative MPs were paraded, clearly in the hope that they represent the future. Kemi Badenoch’s introduction to Mrs May was particularly impressive and laid out the “British dream” much more effectively than the prime minister.

Mrs May’s speech would have barely passed muster even if the delivery had not gone awry. It was plodding and lacking in dynamism. The refrain of “what I’m in this for” will leave many voters none the wiser.

Rather than a celebration of another notional five years in power, what we got was a reprisal of the tragic ballad of Mrs May. She has a foreign secretary she cannot sack, a government she can barely lead and a party that has lost its appetite for governing. Many Tories think the party is going to crash out of government and little has happened this week to suggest otherwise. Although it is hard not to feel sorry for Mrs May, you have to wonder how long this can go on.

